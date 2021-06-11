Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Diego Dario now a free agent after Blackwater cut

    by Gerry Ramos
    6 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    DIEGO Dario is now free as a bird.

    The young point guard out of University of the Philippines failed to get a contract renewal from Blackwater for the 46th PBA season, making him a viable option in the free agent market.

    Blackwater team manager Jacob Munez confirmed the decision of the franchise to let go of the 5-foot-7 Dario to SPIN.ph on Friday.

    “Yes (free agent),” was the curt reply of the Bossing executive when asked about the status of Dario with the team.

      Dario, a third-round pick of Blackwater during the 2018 rookie draft, averaged 2.0 points and .78 assists in nine games played at an average of five minutes per game in the Philippine Cup bubble last season.

      He was later seen acting as resource person in the daily sports show The Game, where he guested twice to talk about the ongoing NBA playoffs.

      PHOTO: PBA Images
