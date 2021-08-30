Time to gear up: Decathlon will open mall branches in MOA and North Edsa

IN A show of confidence for the global sporting goods giant, Decathlon Philippines announced the opening of two mall-based outposts: one in SM North Edsa, and another in SM Mall of Asia.

“Kita kits sa #DecathlonNorthEdsa and #DecathlonPasay!” wrote the brand’s official page on Facebook. “We're so excited to share this milestone with you!”

This now ups Decathlon’s Philippine branches to a total of five. The first branch — a 4,000 square meter complex — opened in Alabang back in December 2017. It was followed by two more large stores in Pasig and Masinag.

The brand, however, has not announced the opening dates for these stores yet. We will update the story when we receive confirmation.

With MECQ still in place over Metro Manila, Decathlon Alabang and Decathlon Pasig are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Decathlon Masinag, meanwhile, closes one hour later at 7 p.m.

You can also shop online at decathlon.ph.

