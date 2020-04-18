Christiana Dimaunahan shows off ball-handing skills in TikTok workout video

NATIONAL University's Christiana Dimaunahan is working even harder to get herself in playing condition — especially with all the time she has during this quarantine period.

“I’ve honestly become obsessed with working out. I want to be prepared for whatever comes next after this quarantine. A lot can happen in the coming months and I just really want to be ready for what’s in store,” she shared with SPIN Life.

The 20-year-old baller continues to keep herself fit and healthy, especially in this time where athletes need self-discipline the most.

But it's not all about the exercise.

“When I’m not working out, though, I write poems, play the guitar, or spend time with my family,” she said.

Christiana occasionally shares her workout videos on her Instagram account, and just last Friday, she joined the Tiktok party and uploaded a #TootsieSlide video. Taking off from the hit Drake song (where the entire chorus is just Drake teaching you how to dance it), it's a big deal on TikTok. In fact, even LeBron James is doing it.

Christiana, however, did it with a twist — she’s dancing it while balling. We can’t help but appreciate her ball-handling skills.

After all, it doesn’t hurt to have fun, she said, it’s even good for your mental health.

“Given the unfortunate situation the entire world is in, I guess there’s nothing wrong with entertaining yourself while you’re on lockdown. It’s very important for our mental health to still have a means of having fun despite what’s going on,” said the daughter of coach Aris Dimaunahan.

She added: “The mind can only take hours of vacancy before it has the urge to do something exciting. It’s only right for us to appeal to its plead. This is an appropriate time to collect simple yet joyful memories with the people we are with these days.”

Ginebra star Mark Caguioa and other athletes took the fun in the comments section of her post: “Okay, I see you,” the PBA player said,. Christiana challenged him to make his own baller version of the #TootsieSlide.

“Do it,” she said.