Choco Mucho defends Deanna Wong, players over 'snubbing incident'

CHOCO Mucho management has broken its silence on the alleged snubbing incident involving the Flying Titans towards their fans while on vacation in Boracay.

In a social media post on Monday, the management of the popular Premier Volleyball League (PVL) team leapt to the defense of its players who were at the receiving end of a public backlash over the viral video.

"The team was in Boracay recently for a short break after a busy year of heartbreaking finishes. A video clip from that trip went viral, with netizens portraying some of our players as snobs who lack "good manners and right conduct."

"Unfortunately, what is not included in the viral clip are other videos online showing the players acknowledging and talking to fans, and accommodating selfies and videos with them while trying to have their break."

The viral video that was first posted on Tiktok on December 1 showed Choco Mucho import Odina Aliyeva, Deanna Wong, Maddie Madayag, Bea De Leon and the rest of the Flying Titans boarding a shuttle service in Boracay while fans greeted them.

Only a few of the players acknowledged the fans.



The seconds-long video reached internet personality Rendon Labador who criticized the team for lacking "good manners and right conduct," while celebrity host Kim Atienza advised the Flying Titans to "act properly in public" as it was an "irritating yet sad sight" to see.

However, Choco Mucho insisted "the team's fans know how warm, respectful, appreciate and accomodating the ladies are."

While acknowledging that the players 'could've handled the situation better,' Choco Mucho management "denounce malicious posts that put our players, our team, and our company in a bad light."