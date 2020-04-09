Chito Victolero's sportswear business in Bulacan now makes PPEs, masks

ADD Magnolia coach Chito Victolero to those who are putting their businesses to good use in this new normal during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Unknown to many, Victolero runs a sportswear manufacturing company in his hometown in Barangay Cay Pombo, Sta Maria, Bulacan.

And like other top athletic wear manufacturers, Chlomars Sportswear, which helps official outfitter Macbeth with the production of the uniforms of the Magnolia Hotshots and the San Miguel Beermen, has instead been producing PPEs (personal protective equipment) for frontliners.

“Kino-convert muna namin ngayon para at least makatulong din kami ng konti,” Victolero told SPIN.ph, referring to his athletic wear manufacturing company that also produces jerseys for the PBA All-Stars as well as for a handful of NCAA and D-League teams.

The 2018 Governors’ Cup champion coach said they started producing PPEs two weeks ago. Victolero said his staff have their own machines at home, meaning they can do their job without the risk of going out.

What’s nice about Victolero’s initiative is that they are not only distributing suits to medical workers, but they are also making masks for common citizens on the street.

“Makakita ako sa kalye, hinahagisan ko na lang, kasi minsan nasa palengke. Naiinis nga ako, namamalengke, walang mask,” Victolero said. “Kaya nagkakahawa.”

“Buti dito sa lugar namin, zero pa,” the 44-year-old coach added, referring to cases of infected people in Sta. Maria.

Hopefully this noble cause can help keep it that way.