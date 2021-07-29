Cebu Pacific offers 25 free flights to each member of Olympics' Team PH

WHILE Philippine Airlines and AirAsia have gone the extra mile(s) by graciously offering lifetime free flights to gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, Cebu Pacific is offering a similar benefit to the entire Philippine delegation.

“All our athletes have uplifted the country’s spirits amid this challenging time. We are grateful to them for going above and beyond, and we know they all have respective support teams behind them – this is why we want to have them and their loved ones enjoy free flights from us,” said Candice Iyog, vice president for marketing and customer experience at Cebu Pacific, in a statement.

(Cebu Pacific is a member of the Gokongwei Group, as is Summit Media, the parent company of SPIN.ph.)

Naming all of the nineteen delegates in Team PH, from Elreen Ando to Carlos Yulo, the airline said that it would offer 25 flights for free.

Cebu Pacific said that these tickets may be used for any domestic or short haul destination across the CebPac network. The 25 tickets could be used by the athletes themselves — “or share[d] with the rest of their teammates, families – practically anyone in their support system,” said the airline in a release.

Iyog continued, “We know it takes a village, and all those behind our athletes also poured their efforts into this. Each and every juan of you deserve to fly.”

Since her gold medal victory on Monday, July 26, incentives have poured in for Hidilyn Diaz. The total value of the monetary rewards, as well as other items in kind (including properties, cars, fuel, and pledges of free food), is estimated to exceed P50 million.

These incentives and rewards, the BIR promised in a statement today, will not be counted as in the computation of Diaz's income tax.

