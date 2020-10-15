Awaiting reinstatement, Abueva pampers teammates with Kapampangan cuisine

ANGELES CITY – Phoenix Super LPG will have to wait until Friday before the team gets to have a another piece of food serving from its "official chef" Calvin Abueva.

Still on standby on when his indefinite suspension will finally be lifted, the 32-year-old forward has, for the meantime, embraced his new role as the No. 1 cheerleader of the Fuel Masters and their top food supplier inside the PBA Philippine Cup bubble.

His family residence just kilometers away from Clark Freeport, Abueva’s relatives have made it a point to ration the team with native Pampanga dishes in the two weeks the Fuel Masters have been staying in the bubble.

Rationing of food in the bubble has already been permitted, although on a strict level and on a scheduled Monday-Wednesday-Friday basis.

“Bukas (Friday) pa lahat ang dating ng ayuda,” said Abueva from Quest Hotel, where he watched and cheered the Fuel Masters on wide screen as they turned back NorthPort Batang Pier, 110-105, for their second straight win.

“Wala naman kaming practice bukas kaya yun ang bonus ko sa kanila.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Pampanga has been traditionally known for its appetizing dishes, and being a native of Angeles, Abueva grew up learning how to cook some of the provinces’ famous cuisine.

When the Fuel Masters won their first game Monday against Meralco, the Beast brought food in the rooms of all team members.

“Nagdala ako ng sinigang na hipon,” said Abueva. “Para may mahigop naman sila na mainit na sabaw.”

It’s not that hotel food isn't appetizing.

“Para maiba lang naman,” said the Phoenix star. “Kumbaga di ba pag nasa labas tayo, wala tayo sa bubble, nakakain natin yung gusto natin.”

As for the menu that awaits the Fuel Masters on the next rationing, Abueva would rather keep it to himself.

