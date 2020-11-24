How athletic is LeBron Lopez? WATCH

AT just 16 years old, Ateneo Blue Eaglets standout Francis "LeBron" Lopez can deadass vault across a BMW 3-series, leap over an underbone motorcycle, or pull off a tomahawk reverse on a casual game day.

Just watch these videos.

(In case the videos aren't loading on the article page, view the car video here, and his other dunk videos here.)

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Las Piñas-based youngster showed off his high-flying athleticism by leaping over obstacles like a car and a motorcycle. He also had a showcase of highlight reel-worthy dunks, proving how easy it is for this 6-foot-5 high jumper to reach the boards and bring home the slams.

Lopez uploaded these videos on his Instagram account as proof of his continuing athletic growth, even as the lockdown has kept youth leagues off the courts.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"This lockdown, I have been real productive. I've been continuing to practice regularly. It was able to give me time to work on my shooting, driblling, and driving skills. I focus on loads of things that will make my game elevate to the next level," the 16-year-old youngster shared with SPIN Life.

In a previous interview, Ateneo boys assistant coach Ford Arao admitted he found himself in awe of Lopez' talent.

"I’ve never played with or against a player like Francis in my whole playing career. He is one of a kind player who is strong, agile, athletic, versatile, can dribble the ball, can shoot from the three, can attack the rim and block shots," he said.

Lopez, for his part, can't wait to hit the hardcourt again.

"I am very much looking forward to play again and spend time with my team. It's something I truly miss during this period of time. But right now, we have to stay patient," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Lopez is also focusing on his academics as a 10th-grader in Ateneo High School. Ateneo has assured his stay for the next collegiate ball season, even after East West Private, the same agency handling Kai Sotto and co., indicated an interest in signing him up.

While Lopez remains open to future possibilities of taking his talent overseas, he's focused on improving both aspects of his student and athlete life in Ateneo, taking high regards on his education.

He said in a previous interview: "Wala pong substitute ang magandang education because I believe that for me to be able to be the best, I need the most important aspect: intelligence."

And basketball-wise?

"I can't wait for this time to come [to be back on the court]," he stressed. "I can't wait to be able to play in front of people and show my new skills that I practiced over and over."

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.