Former PBA player Billy Mamaril now a registered nurse

“THE Bully” is now a nurse.

Billy Mamaril proudly announced that he’s finally a registered nurse after passing the licensure exam he took last month.

Billy Mamaril: registered nurse

The retired PBA center posted on Instagram the page on the successful examinees list that included his name, as well as photos during the day of release of results at University of East in Manila.

“So ask yourself, what's the GOAL? Are you going to make it?” a part of the post’s caption read.

Even before he hung his basketball sneakers in 2020, Mamaril went to nursing school at Our Lady of Fatima University – Antipolo.

The 2003 PBA Draft’s sixth overall pick, who turned 42 last June 25, finally earned his college degree last August, before reviewing for the board exams last November 12 to 13.

Mamaril’s accomplishment is the latest proof that anyone can do anything if you put your mind to it.

Are you ready to achieve your own goal?