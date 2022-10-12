Former PBA bruiser Billy Mamaril prepares for nursing board exam

BILLY Mamaril surely knows how to inflict pain when necessary after establishing himself as an enforcer in his 17-year PBA career.

Nowadays, count on the 6-foot-6 bruiser to heal anyone’s wounds.

After all, the 2009 All-Defensive Team member is on the cusp of becoming a licensed nurse when he passes the board exams on November 12 to 13.

Billy Mamaril the nurse

The retired big man shared his life after the PBA in a recent Youtube vlog on PBAmotoclub Team Amazing by fellow PBA veteran Rico Maierhofer.

Mamaril even recounted his actual experience of seeing a mother give birth, assisting a doctor delivering her baby.

The 2003 PBA Draft’s sixth overall pick, who turned 42 last June 25, has studied nursing long before his last contract with San Miguel expired in 2020, admirably juggling both duties.

“To the collegiate players who say you cannot…hindi mo pwede pagsabayin yung sports mo tsaka yung school mo, that’s not true, kasi I was able to do it and I was playing at the highest level in the Philippines,” Mamaril said in the vlog.

“Amazing ka Billy Mamaril. Isa kang henyo at dapat tularan,” Maierhofer replied.

Spin.ph tried to reach out for an interview and the five-time PBA champion said he would grant one once he gets through the board exam.

“Let's talk about nursing school/nursing after the board exam. Double timing reviewing,” Mamaril said.

