Warriors trend on Twitter with first-day upset vs Lakers

THE LAKE Show started strong for the first three quarters, but the Warriors rallied back, carried on the back of a hot-shooting Steph Curry, to take a much-awaited showdown between the two west coast teams.
Curry downplayed his game, saying “I played like trash” during the post-game interview. But this “trash” turned out to be his eighth career triple-double.
Damion Lee and Nemanja Bjelica also proved to be key contributors, chipping in 15 points each.
The Warriors trended worldwide on Twitter after the game. Check out these reactions from the social media platform… and yes, of course, there’s a Squid Game meme in there.
Westbrook also had his fair share of tweets, with many lamenting his tepid 8-point performance.
Curry is cooking at another level
It do be like that
Props to the brand-new Big Three
Even so…
There’s a Squid Game meme, of course
Westbrook's westward journey not off to a hot start
Making the Horror Master happy
Kendrick Perkins reminds us of Lake Show’s grisly preseason
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.