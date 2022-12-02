News And Trends

Ginebra fans not alarmed after Magnolia secures twice-to-beat incentive

by spin.ph staff
5 hours ago
THE MAGNOLIA Hotshots just earned the No. 2 spot and secured twice-to-beat advantage heading to the 2022 Commissioner's Cup playoffs after beating Rain or Shine on Friday night.

While some fans are delighted of the event, Twitter netizens are not happy that popular Barangay Ginebra missed the opportunity to get the twice-to-beat incentive.

But the NSD fandom is yet to falter, in fact, they said, it's no problemo.

Here are the best reactions we've come across on Twitter:

Keeping the faith

Well...

Sorry Ginebra fans

Oops?

