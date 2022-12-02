Magnolia secures twice-to-beat spot with late fightback vs ROS

MAGNOLIA leaned on a huge fourth-quarter run to take the fight out of Rain or Shine, 106-90, and clinched a twice-to-beat edge in the PBA Commissioner's Cup playoffs.

Big man Ian Sangalang scored back-to-back baskets to spark a 14-2 blast that shattered a 83-all deadlock and put the Hotshots on top for good, 97-85.

Magnolia took control from there to secure the all-important win that gave them the No. 2 spot in the quarterfinals opposite a twice-to-win Phoenix side.

On the other hand, the loss relegated Rain or Shine to a playoff for the eighth and last playoff berth against NLEX - a do-or-die pitting Yeng Guiao's old and new team.

"Wala pa naman talaga kaming naa-achieve. This is just 20 percent of our goal," said coach Chito Victolero afterwards.

Import Nick Rakocevic teamed up with Sangalang in that fourth-quarter breakaway where he scored nine of his 21 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Sangalang had half of his 16 points also in the final quarter, while grabbing seven rebounds, even as Paul Lee added 16, and Calvin Abueva and Mark Barroca 12 apiece.

Jio Jalalon only had six points, but tallied 12 assists for Magnolia, which ended its elimination round campaign with two straight wins for a 10-2 record.

The Hotshots actually ended up tied with Bay Area Dragons at the top, but the guest team from Hong Kong clinched the No. 1 seed after beating Magnolia in their only encounter in the elims, 95-89.

It was a sorry loss for Rain or Shine, which led by as many as 39-28 in the second quarter and didn't relinquish the lead until Magnolia went on that telling run beginning at the 7:29 mark of the fourth quarter.

Santi Santillan paced Rain or Shine with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

The Elasto Painters, who finished with similar 5-7 record as NLEX, missed the services of veteran big man Beau Belga due to a calf strain.

The scores:

Magnolia (106) - Rakocevic 21, Lee 16, Sangalang 16, Abueva 12, Barroca 12, Dela Rosa 9, Jalalon 6, Ahanmisi 6, Mendoza 5, Wong 3, Reavis 0, Corpuz 0, Dionisio 0.

Rain or Shine (90) - Santillan 15, Nambatac 15, Pearson 14, Mamuyac 9, Torres 8, Ponferrada 6, Caracut 6, Nieto 6, Asistio 5, Norwood 4, Demusis 2.

Quarterscores: 24-28; 44-52; 71-77; 106-90.