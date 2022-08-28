From BPC plum to painful defeat, SMB fans experience rollercoaster of emotions

NETIZENS were quick to applaud the always-humble June Mar Fajardo, who received his seventh All-Filipino Best Player of the Conference award today at Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals. (It's also the Kraken's ninth overall BPC title.)

Not one to rest on his laurels, Fajardo got to work in the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But it wasn’t enough for the Beermen, who bowed down to Tropang Giga, 100-87.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for SMB fans, as online elation at Fajardo’s award (and an SMB series lead) came crashing down as TnT fashioned an upset to take San Miguel back to square one.

Praise for June Mar

Abai gets to work... with a target on his back?

SMB struggles!

Jayson Castro getting it done

Coach Chot is back in business

