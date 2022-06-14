These tweets pulled up to the Poole party

IN A series where no team is giving an inch, the Golden State Warriors took one step closer to the trophy with a win over the Boston Celtics, 104-94.
A massive morale booster for the GSW side was undoubtedly Jordan Poole’s third quarter buzzer beater.
But on the home court for Game 5, Poole did a lot of other things, too… which netizens all gleefully pointed out.
Let’s relive wild poole-up jumper of Jordan Poole
Poole gotta Poole
Then there was… whatever the heck this was
Other GSW players got their Twitter spotlight, too
