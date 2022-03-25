News And Trends

No Japeth, no problem: Ginebra fans go gaga for Game Two win

by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago
NO JAPETH, no problem.

The Barangay Ginebra San Miguel extended its lead over NLEX in the run to the finals, winning Game Two, 104-94, on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

With Gin Kings now at 2-0 in the semifinals, the NSD fans couldn't be any happier after a shaky start at the eliminations.

Netizens had high hopes for Ginebra, despite the absence of forward Japeth Aguilar who suffered a calf injury in Game One.

    Barangay Ginebra are now confidently claiming their finals ticket in this roundup of reactions from Twitter.

    Oh, how the tables have turned...

    Ginebra delivers for its fans

    JDV reactivated!

    In another universe...

