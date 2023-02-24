Brownlee-Amos-Malonzo show leaves Gilas fans in awe

GILAS Pilipinas wasted no time in dispatching Lebanon, 107-96, on Friday evening at the Philippine Arena - thanks to its lights-out shooting and the exploits of a host of heroes led by Justin Brownlee and the returning Jordan Heading.

From Malonzo's highlight dunk highlight reel to Saint Dwight manning the defense, fans were pleased with a much more organized Gilas squad against a struggling Lebanese side despite key absentees and an evident lack of size in the roster.

However, the sheer lack of fans in the Philippine Arena caught the attention of some Twitter users who cited high ticket prices, proximity issues, and the late holiday declaration as possible reasons behind it.

On a night to remember for Gilas fans, see how fans reacted to the big W on Twitter:

Noypis are PROUD!

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Unstoppable frenzy

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

'Kabayan' Brownlee's dashing debut

Heading on the right track

The amazing Mason Amos

That Malonzo slam, tho!

More fans, please

