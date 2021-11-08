'No way home' for PBA's Spiderman as Arwind Santos-Vic Manuel trade shocks Twitter

ARWIND Santos’ long-running San Miguel stint has come to an end.

In shock trade news announced early this afternoon, November 8, the Beermen will swap the Spiderman for the Muscleman, as Vic Manuel figures in a second big-ticket trade in the span of a weekend.

Earlier, Spin.ph’s Snow Badua had reported that an “SMC team” was in the works all along for the 34-year-old Manuel, who had made the move to NorthPort just days before. But many fans and observers did not expect that it would involve the 15-year veteran, who had been playing with SMB for more than a decade.

On Twitter, many fans expressed their surprise, dismay, and profuse thanks to Arwind Santos.

Arwind Santos trade left fans in shock

...Or not

Ibang Spider-Man rin naman ang nag-trend ngayon

He’s inspired many basketball fans through the years

Fair trade?

The beginning of the end for the SMB we know?

More speculation

