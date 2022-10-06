Draymond Green reportedly hitting Jordan Poole inspires these memes

REPORTS ARE pouring in that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had a heated interaction during Warriors practice, which ended up in a “physical altercation,” as per a tweet from The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The team is now considering “disciplinary action” towards Green.

Charania and Anthony Slater reported that the two had a “chest-to-chest interaction,” after which Draymond struck Jordan.

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas said that, according to a source, “there was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation.”

But, the source continued, Green has already apologized to the Warriors.

While the Warriors have issued no official statement on the matter, it didn’t stop NBA Twitter from already rolling out a welcome mat of memes and jokes about the incident. As of posting, “Jordan Poole” and “Draymond Green” are both trending worldwide on the social media app.

NBA Twitter reacts to Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

The Warriors have just come back from preseason games in Japan against the Washington Wizards, and are gearing up to open up the first day of the 2022-2023 season with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18.

