Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Oct 6
    NBA

    Kispert out 4-6 weeks after hurting ankle in Wizards game vs Warriors

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Washington's Corey Kispert races for the ball against Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo.
    PHOTO: AP

    WASHINGTON — Corey Kispert is expected to miss four to six weeks because of a sprained left ankle, the Washington Wizards announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

    Kispert stepped on an opponent's foot during Sunday's preseason game in Japan against the Golden State Warriors.

    See Wembenyama not interested in trying to become next KD, Giannis, or Dirk

    The Wizards open the regular season Oct. 19 at Indiana, so this timetable would certainly keep Kispert out for the first few games.

    The 6-foot-6 Kispert, Washington's first-round draft pick before last season, averaged 8.2 points in 77 games as a rookie.

    Corey Kispert

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Washington's Corey Kispert races for the ball against Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo.
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again