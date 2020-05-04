This netizen shows why basketball and TikTok should (not) mix

Hoops junkies are trying their best to cope with the season suspension of basketball leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some have laced up in the virtual hardwood via NBA 2K20, while others have smashed replay on the sports documentary The Last Dance one too many times.

Unfortunately, a handful (including LeBron James and these PBA stars) have become infected with another kind of virus: the TikTok kind.

The longing for the game and deluge of posts led to a certain Alvin Rosas on Facebook to do a meme montage of what TikTok-influenced ballers would look like once the enhanced community quarantine if lifted.

Check it out:

Not sure if those were in-game or dance moves.

The clip, which already has more than 730 thousand views and 48K shares as of writing, features legit basketball moves and even "dirty plays" — to the tune of popular songs used in the video-sharing app such as "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten and "Relationship" by Young Thug feat. Future.

God, we miss basketball.