These PBA stars have caught the TikTok virus

Your favorite local professional cagers are growing their social media presence through the upstart new social media platform in town: TikTok.

Remember that old app, Musical.ly? Well, TikTok is its brand refresh. Celebrities were the first to try the latest video-sharing service out, as if apps like Snapchat and Dubsmash never existed. After student-athletes jumped on the TikTok bandwagon, it was the PBA players turn to show off their performance skills.

Are they doing it right?

Alex Cabagnot (San Miguel Beermen)

Continue reading below ↓

Follow him: @alexcabagnot

Anytime you start your title defense off on the right foot, and without your most valuable teammate at that, you're allowed to do anything that you want, even if that means dancing and looking silly in front of the camera.

Mark Caguioa (Barangay Ginebra San Miguel)

Follow him: @47markcaguioa

Continue reading below ↓

Longtime partner Elle Hudson and Ginebra teammate Scottie Thompson can attest to this: the 40-year-old sure is enjoying his 19th PBA season. Perhaps the Spark is still on a championship high from last conference.

Scottie Thompson (Barangay Ginebra San Miguel)

Follow him: @scottiethompson06

We won't be surprised if the 2018 Commissioner's Cup Finals MVP was influenced by Caguioa's decision to get into TikTok (or vice versa). Good thing Scottie's companions are always game whenever he presses the record button.

Calvin Abueva (Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters), via wife Sam

Continue reading below ↓

Look what you've done, Commissioner Willie Marcial. The Beast is supposed to be outhustling everyone on the court; instead, he's lip-syncing. At least he has gotten his personal life back on track, after an ugly 2019.

James Yap (Rain or Shine Elasto Painters)

Follow him: @jamescarlosyap18

Call him the "Man with the Million Dance Moves." It seems that the two-time MVP is meshing well with his Rain or Shine rookies, judging by how he has gotten a pretty good grasp on the app and their synchronised steps.