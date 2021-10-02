Kiefer trends on PH Twitter during B.League Battle of the Ravenas

IN THE battle between Kiefer and Thirdy, the Shiga Lakestars crawled back and settled the sibling rivalry in favor of the panganay.

Kiefer unleashed all that pent-up basketball energy in a cold-blooded debut for the Shiga Lakestars, as the team overcame a 22-point deficit to put the Lakestars on the leaderboard, 93-83, against San-En NeoPhoenix.

Both Thirdy and Kiefer showed their brotherly bond with twin 11 point showings at the final whistle.





In an afternoon jampacked with sports news from different leagues, Kiefer trended on the Philippine Twitter charts, with 1,600 tweets (and counting) at the dying moments of the final frame.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:





Fans watch the showdown!

Comeback kuya

Hating kapatid

Showing that Road Warrior spirit

Kiefer v Thirdy: Dawn of B.League

Star of the Lakestars?

Telegenic

May isa pa bukas!

