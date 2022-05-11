On Twitter, Ateneo fans heave sigh of relief as Finals go to Game 3

ON TO Game Three!

The Blue Eagles kept their four-peat hopes alive as they kept their composure in the final frame, anchored by a double-double Ange Kouame performance worthy of his brand-new MVP award... .. as well as some costly errors on the Maroons' side. Ateneo escaped with a Game 2 win, 69-66, forcing an all-or-nothing match on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

On Twitter, both #UPFight and Ateneo are trending, as netizens give their reactions to the tense game.

