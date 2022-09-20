Did Arvin Tolentino just rib Kent Salado about biking to NorthPort?

FELLOW ROOKIES during the 2020 season, Ginebra’s Arvin Tolentino has been spotted bidding a good-natured goodbye to his soon-to-be ex-fellow Gin King Kent Salado.

In a now viral post uploaded by popular page HoopJunkie, Salado is seen working hard on an exercise bike. The video also showed Tolentino’s hilarious comment: “Bike muna papuntang Northport[.]”

"Arvin Tolentino got no chill," went HoopJunkie's caption.

Spin.ph has been unable to find the original source of Salado's video and Tolentino's comment.

Arvin Tolentino, Kent Salado heading to Batang Pier after PBA approves three-team trade

Earlier today, September 20, the PBA approved the trade that sent Kent Salado and Jeff Chan to NorthPort Batang Pier in exchange for Von Pessumal. In the three-team transaction, NorthPort had acquired Pessumal from San Miguel for 2024 (50th season) and 2025 (51st season) second round draft picks.

In a separate trade that was also approved by the league, Ginebra also picked up Jamie Malonzo from NorthPort, releasing Arvin Tolentino, Prince Caperal, and a 2022 (48th season) first round draft pick.

On Instagram, Jeff Chan aired his own appreciation to the Gin Kings.

"All endings are also beginnings…” he wrote, before thanking his teammates and Ginebra management. "You guys made it fun and were the best part of being a Gin King. Now… on to the next!"

