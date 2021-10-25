Amid furor over Bolick post, Maraño BFF ‘Ara Galang’ trends on Twitter

ROBERT Bolick and Aby Maraño have not made any definitive statements on the state of their relationship, but a series of mysterious posts from the two high-profile athletes have dragged fellow athletes and fans into the issue.

What seemed to really set the fans off, though, was an alleged reply from Marano’s bestie Ara Galang, who, based on the now viral tweet, did not mince any words in a reply to Bolick’s post regarding his vacation with a girl not named Aby.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Her comment is no longer visible, as the NorthPort player has already disabled comments on his post amid the firestorm his Instagram photos have sparked.

But screenshots of her no-holds-barred response made the rounds on social media, with livid fans rallying behind her strong words in support of pal Marano.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The keyword ‘Ara Galang’ briefly appeared in the Philippine Twitter trending charts this evening.

Check out some of the top Ara Galang tweets that trended today

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

So what do you think?

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.