From ‘sinayang’ to sinamyang’: An evolution of Alodia Gosiengfiao’s meme

IT all started with an “Ako pala yung sinayang mo.”

When Alodia Gosiengfiao posted a picture of herself going down the staircase of a Hollywood hotel, it wasn’t her elegant gown that caught netizens’ attention, but rather her caption.

The top-rated comment on the post was her own sister, Ashley, who wrote, “Tag ko na ba?”

The post seemingly caught the attention of one netizen in particular: her ex, Wil Dasovich, who posted a picture showing off his guns with the caption, “Hi, ako pala ang sinaing mo.”

This back-and-forth set off a torrent of memes, many of which Gosiengfiao posted on her own page.

Alodia Gosiengfiao 'sinayang' meme takes on a life of its own

Fellow YouTuber Bogart the Explorer chimed in with his own: “Hi. Ako pala yung sinalin mo,” along with pictures of the comedian with Alodia and Wil.

A netizen spoofed Dasovich’s picture, but with bright blue Dragon Ball-esque hair. “Hi, ako pala yung SinAIYAN mo!”

A meme page posted a witty comeback to Dasovich’s patama, saying, “Sana SINAING ka na lang, para kapag nakalimutan kita, sunog ka.” (Alodia reposted this meme on her own page.)

Another repost from Gosiengfiao? This old picture of her eating samyang instant noodles, with a screenshot saying, “Hi ako nga pala ang sinamyang mo.”

Meanwhile, architect Oliver Austria (who had been asked to design Dasovich and Gosiengfiao’s home) posted a picture of their aborted project, with the caption: “Hi, Ako nga pala sinayang niyo.” This was later reposted by Alodia.

Chooks-to-Go even posted (or reposted) its own version of the meme.

Charry Dasovich, Wil's mom, also hopped aboard the meme train, along with the admonition to her son, "Putris kang bata ka, magdamit ka nga!"

And so the meme train keeps chugging along.

