As athletes take a stand, Alyssa makes hers loud and clear

COUNT Alyssa Valdez in the pink corner.

She’s not just wearing the color on her Creamline uniform, it’s also the color she’ll also banner at the upcoming presidential elections — a position she made adamantly clear in a Facebook post.

“Iboboto ko si Leni dahil sa lider na tapat, maasahan ang serbisyong nararapat sa bawat Pilipino,” she wrote in a quote card.

Continue reading below ↓

She added a rose and heart emoji for her caption, along with the unequivocal hashtags #IbobotoKoSiLeni, #AngatBuhayLahat, #athletesforleni, #10RobredoForPresident, #KulayRosasAngBukas, and #LeniKiko2022.

It’s a rare political post for the Creamline superstar, who has largely refrained from commenting on national issues.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alyssa joins other athletes in support for Leni Robredo

But the national elections next May has galvanized her and many other figures in the sports world to unite under the hashtag #athletesforleni.

It's 'Birds of the same feather, flock together' as Valdez' teammates from past and present also shared the same political stance.

Jia Morado

Continue reading below ↓

Denden Lazaro





Ponggay Gaston

Continue reading below ↓

Jem Ferrer

Future Dra. Kathy Bersola, University of the Philippines graduate is also a #KakamPink.

Continue reading below ↓

Reppin' the men's play, Rex Intal is rooting for Leni as well.

Meanwhile, Creamline teammate Michele Gumabao has taken on a more active role in politics, running for office herself under the Mothers for Change partylist, alongside the controversial Mocha Uson.

Continue reading below ↓

Gumabao took a leave of absence from the team to focus on her campaign.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.