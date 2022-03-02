News And Trends

As athletes take a stand, Alyssa makes hers loud and clear

by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago
undefined

COUNT Alyssa Valdez in the pink corner.

She’s not just wearing the color on her Creamline uniform, it’s also the color she’ll also banner at the upcoming presidential elections — a position she made adamantly clear in a Facebook post.

“Iboboto ko si Leni dahil sa lider na tapat, maasahan ang serbisyong nararapat sa bawat Pilipino,” she wrote in a quote card.

Continue reading below ↓

She added a rose and heart emoji for her caption, along with the unequivocal hashtags #IbobotoKoSiLeni, #AngatBuhayLahat, #athletesforleni, #10RobredoForPresident, #KulayRosasAngBukas, and #LeniKiko2022.

It’s a rare political post for the Creamline superstar, who has largely refrained from commenting on national issues.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Alyssa joins other athletes in support for Leni Robredo

    But the national elections next May has galvanized her and many other figures in the sports world to unite under the hashtag #athletesforleni.

    It's 'Birds of the same feather, flock together' as Valdez' teammates from past and present also shared the same political stance.

    Jia Morado

    Continue reading below ↓

    Denden Lazaro

    undefined

    Ponggay Gaston

    Continue reading below ↓

    Jem Ferrer

    Future Dra. Kathy Bersola, University of the Philippines graduate is also a #KakamPink.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Reppin' the men's play, Rex Intal is rooting for Leni as well.

    Meanwhile, Creamline teammate Michele Gumabao has taken on a more active role in politics, running for office herself under the Mothers for Change partylist, alongside the controversial Mocha Uson.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Gumabao took a leave of absence from the team to focus on her campaign.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again