As athletes take a stand, Alyssa makes hers loud and clear

COUNT Alyssa Valdez in the pink corner.
She’s not just wearing the color on her Creamline uniform, it’s also the color she’ll also banner at the upcoming presidential elections — a position she made adamantly clear in a Facebook post.
“Iboboto ko si Leni dahil sa lider na tapat, maasahan ang serbisyong nararapat sa bawat Pilipino,” she wrote in a quote card.
She added a rose and heart emoji for her caption, along with the unequivocal hashtags #IbobotoKoSiLeni, #AngatBuhayLahat, #athletesforleni, #10RobredoForPresident, #KulayRosasAngBukas, and #LeniKiko2022.
It’s a rare political post for the Creamline superstar, who has largely refrained from commenting on national issues.
Alyssa joins other athletes in support for Leni Robredo
But the national elections next May has galvanized her and many other figures in the sports world to unite under the hashtag #athletesforleni.
It's 'Birds of the same feather, flock together' as Valdez' teammates from past and present also shared the same political stance.
Jia Morado
Denden Lazaro
Ponggay Gaston
Jem Ferrer
Future Dra. Kathy Bersola, University of the Philippines graduate is also a #KakamPink.
Reppin' the men's play, Rex Intal is rooting for Leni as well.
Meanwhile, Creamline teammate Michele Gumabao has taken on a more active role in politics, running for office herself under the Mothers for Change partylist, alongside the controversial Mocha Uson.
Gumabao took a leave of absence from the team to focus on her campaign.
