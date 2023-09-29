Alyssa Valdez reunites with Tai Bundit for her youth volleyball camp

ONE of the most successful player-coach duos in Philippine volleyball in Alyssa Valdez and Tai Bundit reunited on the court for a special cause on Friday.

Valdez, Bundit teach young kids in Alyssa's youth volleyball camp

For the second year running, the Phenom launched the Alyssa Valdez Youth Volleyball Camp at Rizal High School in Pasig City for aspiring young volleyball stars.

With the goal of promoting the game at the grassroots level, Valdez made sure to tap a very special mentor to impart wisdom and key skills to the sport's future aces — no less than former Ateneo and Creamline's 'heartstrong' and 'happy happy' tactician in Coach Tai.

Valdez shared her gratitude to the champion mentor for gracing the youth camp.

"Dami ko rin natutunan todayyy! Salamat coach Tai," she said.

From back-to-back titles with Ateneo (UAAP Seasons 76 and 77) and three Premier Volleyball League crowns (2018 Reinforced, 2018 Open, 2019 Open), Valdez and Bundit built remarkable championship cultures both in the college and pro ranks.

Valdez remains captain of the Cool Smashers, winning three more titles for the club under Sherwin Meneses since Bundit's departure.

Meanwhile, Bundit now serves as team consultant for sister clubs Creamline and Choco Mucho. He also calls the shots in his homeland for champion Thai side Nakhon Ratchasima.

