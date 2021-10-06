Alyssa Valdez teases entry into PBB House

NEXT STOP: PBB House?

After a full bubble season with the Creamline Cool Smashers in the recent Premier Volleyball League Open Conference two months ago, Alyssa Valdez revealed some big news in her career.

How big? Big Brother big.

On Wednesday afternoon, the volleyball Phenom announced she's received an invite from the Pinoy Big Brother House.

"Nakatanggap ako ng sulat mula kay #BigBrother!! Abangan ako mamayang 6pm sa aking official kumu account: AlyssaValdez Ano kaya ang papagawa ni kuya sakin??" she wrote in a tweet, showing off an envelope with the PBB Celebrity Edition logo on it.

Alyssa PBB? Official account offers clues

In a separate tweet by the official Twitter account of the reality show, it uploaded a teaser clip hashtagged #Big10CelebReveal.

Netizens were quick to spot how the celebrity closeups shown in the reveal looked very similar to Valdez.

Coincidence? Probably not.

Since the pandemic and the non-renewal of the TV network's franchise, Pinoy Big Brother has been livestreamed in the social app Kumu.

If her PBB appearance pushes through, this won't be the first stint the volleyball star had in showbiz.

In fact, in 2019, she appeared in local film My Letters To Happy, directed by Pertee Brinas.

