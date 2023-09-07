Alyssa bids emotional farewell to Japan-bound Jia De Guzman

FROM college to the pro ranks, longtime teammates Alyssa Valdez and Jia De Guzman have won, lost, and grown together on the court.

But as the heralded setter embarks on a new sporting chapter in Japan, it goes without saying that the ace pair's farewell was nothing short of bittersweet.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

On Thursday, hours after the public confirmation of Jia's move to Japan, Alyssa shared a clip of their final exchange of goodbyes.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I know you’ll make us all proud so just enjoy the journey and I hope you will love the sport even more," Valdez wrote to Jia.

PHOTO: PVL Photos

The erstwhile Ateneo rising stars-turned-heralded Creamline core aces shared seven on-court championships together — five with the Cool Smashers in the PVL (2018 Reinforced, 2018 Open, 2019 Open, 2022 Open, 2022 Invitational) and two with the Blue Eagles in the UAAP (Seasons 76 and 77).

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

An injured Valdez was in the lineup but did not play for the entire 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, in which De Guzman took over the captaincy and led Creamline to the championship.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph