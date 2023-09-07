News And Trends

Alyssa bids emotional farewell to Japan-bound Jia De Guzman

"I know you’ll make us all proud so just enjoy the journey and I hope you will love the sport even more," Alyssa wrote to Jia
by John Mark Garcia
2 hours ago
alyssa valdez jia de guzman
Alyssa Valdez and Jia De Guzman share an emotional farewell ahead of Jia's Japan stint.
PHOTO: Alyssa Valdez (@alyssa_valdez2) | Instagram, Jerome Ascano

FROM college to the pro ranks, longtime teammates Alyssa Valdez and Jia De Guzman have won, lost, and grown together on the court.

But as the heralded setter embarks on a new sporting chapter in Japan, it goes without saying that the ace pair's farewell was nothing short of bittersweet.

    READ: Jia De Guzman joins Japan V.League club Denso Airybees

    On Thursday, hours after the public confirmation of Jia's move to Japan, Alyssa shared a clip of their final exchange of goodbyes.

    "I know you’ll make us all proud so just enjoy the journey and I hope you will love the sport even more," Valdez wrote to Jia.

    alyssa valdez and jia morado in creamline vs petro gazz

    The erstwhile Ateneo rising stars-turned-heralded Creamline core aces shared seven on-court championships together — five with the Cool Smashers in the PVL (2018 Reinforced, 2018 Open, 2019 Open, 2022 Open, 2022 Invitational) and two with the Blue Eagles in the UAAP (Seasons 76 and 77).

    An injured Valdez was in the lineup but did not play for the entire 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference, in which De Guzman took over the captaincy and led Creamline to the championship.

