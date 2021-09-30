Lakas-CMD confirms: Alvin Patrimonio, Arci Muñoz running in Cainta slate

POLITICAL party Lakas-CMD has confirmed that it is fielding legendary PBA player Alvin Patrimonio in next year’s mayoral race in Cainta.

Spin.ph had earlier reported rumors of Kap’s potential candidacy four days ago.

Party chairman Martin Romualdez administered an oath of membership to Patrimonio and other party candidates in his office in the House of Representatives today, September 30.

“Rest assured that we are going to carry the mission of the party, which is to serve our people,” said Patrimonio during the ceremony.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Arci Muñoz will also run in Cainta elections with Alvin Patrimonio

Joining Patrimonio in the Lakas-CMD Cainta slate is actress Arci Muñoz, who is running for councilor.

Actress Alma Moreno also joined Lakas-CMD. She will be running for councilor of Parañaque City.

Cainta’s current mayor is Kit Nieto, uncle of the Nieto brothers of Ateneo Blue Eagle fame. His wife is widely expected to run for election next year to take over her husband's post, though she said back in August that she will still “think about it.”

Continue reading below ↓

“I’m still a bit focused on my work now. Let’s see what happens in two months,” she told The Tribune’s Neil Alcober.

Patrimonio is a six-time PBA champion who retired in 2004. He is listed among the PBA’s 25 Greatest Players. Currently, he serves as the manager of the Magnolia Hot Shots, who just defeated Rain or Shine, 96-86, inside the PBA semi-bubble in Pampanga to claim their spot in the semis.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

According to the report of Spin.ph's Snow Badua, Patrimonio will run on a platform that "puts priority on public service and good governance for the residents of Cainta."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.