Right after Converge game, Allyn Bulanadi hops onto Davao flight for wedding day

NOT even Converge's loss the night before can wipe the smile off of Allyn Bulanadi's face.

The Converge sniper, after all, defied his tiring schedule and flew from Manila to Davao to wed his partner Cloie Davide on Saturday.

Despite the loss, he was still in high spirits coming into his wedding, having dropped 16 points to lead the FiberXers in their 105-89 defeat to Ginebra on Friday as if he had no stress on the eve of his wedding day.

"Excited ako parehas sa game tsaka sa kasal, kaya siguro ganun yung nangyari," said the San Sebastian shooter who was coming off a career-best 22 points against San Miguel last Sunday.

Bulanadi immediately left Smart Araneta Coliseum after the game to pack up his bags and make his 3:30 a.m. flight to Davao. He also had to deal with an hour-long delay.

Despite the fatigue from his two-hour travel, he remained all smiles as he finally landed just before 6 a.m. to do his pre-wedding preparations.

And just this afternoon, well, there's a brand new Mrs. Allyn Bulanadi.

Best wishes, Allyn and Cloie!

