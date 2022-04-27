Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Bulanadi, Racal signed to new contracts by Converge

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Allyn Bulanadi was signed to a twio-year deal by Converge.

    ALLYN Bulanadi and Kevin Racal were among the first former Alaska players to be signed to contracts by Converge.

    Bulanadi was signed to a two-year contract on Wednesday while Racal inked a one-year deal with the company that took over the fabled Alaska franchise from the Uytengsus.

    [See Converge, Blackwater own prime picks in PBA Draft]

    The two were joined during Thursday's formal signing by their agent Danny Espiritu and Converge assistant team manager Dickie Bachmann.

    Allyn Bulanadi with Danny Espiritu and Dickie Bachmann.

    Kevin Racal was signed to a one-year deal.

    The 30-year-old Racal opted for a one-year contract as he will be eligible to become an unrestricted free agent by next year, being a member of the 2015 Rookie Class, as per a SPIN.ph source.

    They were among the first batch of former Aces to be given contracts by the FiberXers, who will be handled by Jeff Cariaso.

      From the ex-Alaska players acquired by Converge, only three have live contracts namely Jeron Teng, Ben Adamos, and Taylor Browne.

