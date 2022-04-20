Alex Eala cracks WTA top 500

CLIMBING 161 places, Alex Eala broke into the Women's Tennis Association Top 500 female players, landing at a career-high rank of no. 411.

This was days after the Filipina teen tennis sensation won her second pro title in a $25,000 International Tennis Federation tourney in Chiang Rai, Thailand last April 10.

From no. 572, the 16-year-old shot up to 411th, her first time to break into the Top 500 list.

The WTA website published their updated ladder last April 18.

Eala clinched her maiden pro title last year in the first leg of W15 Manacor in Mallorca, Spain. It's now her second year in the pro scene.

What's next for Alex Eala

Eala is set to represent the Philippines in the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

With her new position in the WTA, she is now the second-highest ranked female player in the region, trailing Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi at no. 352.

