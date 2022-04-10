Alex Eala conquers Thailand tourney to bag second pro title in her career

ALEX EALA has done it again.

The Filipina teen tennis sensation just added a second career pro title under her belt after conquering the ITF pro W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand.

Eala defeated 28-year-old homebet Luksika Kumkhum, 6-4, 6-2, in the finals to capture the crown on Sunday at the Chiang Rai Sports Center.

It was only in January last year that Eala bagged her maiden pro in the first leg of $15,000 tiff in Manacor, Spain. She only started joining the professional circuit back in 2020.

How Alex Eala claimed the W25 Chiang Rai trophy

Prior to the championship round, the 16-year-old made it past Yexin Ma, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals, and Japan's Momoko Kobori, 6-3, 6-3, in the quarters after round 1 and 2 wins over Patcharin Cheapchangedj and Katarina Kozarov.

Eala was the youngest in the roster. She is currently ranked WTA no. 534 and will officially make her pro transition in less than two years.

She will return to action for another $25,000, also in Thailand.

