Alex Eala now no. 1 in the region in newest WTA rankings 

THE PHILIPPINES' Alex Eala is now the highest ranked women's tennis player in Southeast Asia,

The 17-year-old just landed a career-high WTA ranking at no. 340 after the federation's latest update last Monday. The next highest Southeast Asian on the list is Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi, at no. 401.

Eala climbed 73 places from last month's ranking after a promising stint at W60 Madrid, where she finished as a runner-up — her highest finish in the $60,000 category.

The Filipina's quest for a third pro title this year, after the W25 Chiang Rai on April, and the W15 Manacor from 2021.

