Alex Eala loses to home bet Bassols-Ribera in Madrid finals

ALEX Eala fell short of a title on Sunday night, losing to home bet Marina Bassols-Ribera, 6-4, 7-5, in the finals of the W60 Madrid at Club Deportivo Brezo Osuna.

The Filipina ace played catch-up from the get-go, falling behind an early break and working his way back to tie at 4-4 only to allow Bassols-Ribera, 22, to win the next two games.

There was more heartbreak in the second set as the 17-year-old Eala blew an early 5-0 lead, letting the Spain bet win the next seven games and the title.

Despite falling short of a third pro title, Eala posted her best finish in a $60,000 tournament. She won her maiden title at the W15 Manacor in 2021, and another at the W25 Chiang Rai last April.

Eala is currently at No. 413 in the WTA rankings.

