Albert Pagara facing rape charges, tried to take own life: report

ALBERT Pagara is facing charges for rape after allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl in Cebu City, even as the Filipino boxer attempted to commit suicide in his jail cell on Thursday.

In a press conference, PLt. Col. Wilbert Parilla, deputy city director for operation of the Cebu City Police, said the 27-year-old Pagara may be charged in violation of Republic Act 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act) and Republic Act 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004).

Superbalita Cebu reported that Pagara is currently detained at the Pardo Police Station where he tried to take his life away through the use of a shoelace and tying it tightly in his neck, but was stopped by his fellow cellmates.

PHOTO: Ed Tolentino

According to a police blotter obtained by SunStar Cebu, the incident occurred in Pagara’s house at Barangay Inayawan where the boxer allegedly touched the girl’s private parts sometime after 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Parilla said the girl pretended that she was awakened by act for fear that she might get hurt by Pagara.

A few hours later after Pagara left the house, the girl told her mother who is also the boxer’s live-in partner about her ordeal and, in anger, prompted her to report the incident to the barangay.

Pagara was later arrested by barangay tanods and was brought to the police station where he denied the allegations, saying that he only touched the girl.

In an interview with Superbalita Cebu, Pagara said he could not bare the embarrasment over the allegations, claiming that he has a scheduled fight in November that could be in jeopardy because of the incident.

Pagara, formerly under the defunct ALA boxing stable, holds a record of 33-1 (23 knockouts), A former World Boxing Organization inter-continental super bantamweight title holder, Pagara won over Virgil Puton in Mandaue City on December 18, 2020.

