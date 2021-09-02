Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Sep 2
    Boxing

    Boxer Albert Pagara arrested for allegedly harassing minor

    by randolph b. leongson
    12 hours ago
    Albert Pagara
    PHOTO: Ed Tolentino

    BOXER Albert Pagara was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly harassing a 14-year-old child in Cebu.

    Cebu City Police detained the 27-year-old slugger after he was caught by the barangay tanods of Sitio Terra Dulce in Brgy. Inayawan.

    According to the initial investigation, the victim and her mother reached out to the authorities which led to the arrest.

    Albert Pagara

    Pagara is currently detained at Pardo Police Station as authorities are still investigating the matter.

    He is currently the WBO Intercontinental Super Bantamweight Champion and last fought in the ring in December, where he beat Virgil Puton via majority decision.

    Albert is the younger brother of junior welterweight Jason Pagara, both of whom were formerly signed under the now defunct ALA Promotions.

    PHOTO: Ed Tolentino

