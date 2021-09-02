Boxer Albert Pagara arrested for allegedly harassing minor

BOXER Albert Pagara was arrested on Wednesday night after allegedly harassing a 14-year-old child in Cebu.

Cebu City Police detained the 27-year-old slugger after he was caught by the barangay tanods of Sitio Terra Dulce in Brgy. Inayawan.

According to the initial investigation, the victim and her mother reached out to the authorities which led to the arrest.





Continue reading below ↓

Pagara is currently detained at Pardo Police Station as authorities are still investigating the matter.

He is currently the WBO Intercontinental Super Bantamweight Champion and last fought in the ring in December, where he beat Virgil Puton via majority decision.

Albert is the younger brother of junior welterweight Jason Pagara, both of whom were formerly signed under the now defunct ALA Promotions.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.