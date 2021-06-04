For #WorldBicycleDay, NLEX Corp. successfully pulled off cycling marathon

JUST in time for the World Bicycle Day, NLEX Corporation marked another successful fitness program after the execution of LAKBIKE NA! 365 Cycle.

LAKBIKE NA! 365 Cycle is a virtual sports event joined by a hundred participants from all over the country.

Due to the pandemic restrictions, the event was done individually via the app Stampede: Races. The bikers were given one full month to complete a 365-km distance in their own pace and time.

Finishers from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, were given medals and race kits.

The main goal of the event was to promote and maintain physical fitness for NLEX employees, as well as other participants, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, where physical fitness and immunity go very much hand in hand.

“We are pleased that we have achieved our objective of advancing healthier lifestyle and enabling our bikers to explore the outdoors while following the safety protocols set by their respective local government units,” general manager J. Luigi L. Bautista explained.

The mother company of PBA team NLEX Road warriors also shared that people can expect more activities as such as the company prioritizes fitness and healthy lifestyle.

“Through LAKBIKE NA! 365 Cycle, I was able to appreciate what my local community has to offer and meet new cycling buddies and friends along the way. This journey tested not only my endurance but taught me that it's not how fast I finish the program, but how I appreciate every kilometer of the journey. “ Jenny Chico, one of the participants of the race, said.

