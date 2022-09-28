Revamped NBA App debuts social feed-style vertical videos, ‘wall-to-wall content'

WITH THE good news that the League Pass is now dropping to its lowest Philippine price yet, fans can get more of their NBA fix with a rejigged new app.

The free-to-download app (Apple Store, Google Play) now promises “social-style vertical video”, just like you’d see in TikTok or IG Stories, as well as new personalization features, new shows and series, and behind-the-scenes access to players and teams.

The new design also includes a new home page: the “For You” experience, which is filled with content recos based on your preferences. This recommendation algorithm is powered by NBA”s partner Microsoft.

“Within the app’s ‘For You’ page, fans can tap into a social-like vertical video experience – with vertical scrolling – that features real-time highlights of all NBA games in progress,” said the NBA in a statement.

Meanwhile, NBA’s executive vice president (direct-to-consumer) Chris Benyarko said: “Launching our new NBA App and digital platform is a major milestone as we continue to build and strengthen our direct-to-consumer offerings.

“We are thrilled to deliver a reimagined product that will enhance and personalize the way NBA fans engage with the league on a daily basis.”

What else you can find in the redesigned NBA App

Meanwhile, the NBA is also launching NBA ID, a global membership program that will integrate your entire digital NBA experience — including League Pass, which is now just P499 a month in the Philippines.

NBA ID members will get access to new original content, as well other rewards.

Content highlights on the new NBA app include Crunch Time, a “whiparound show” hosted by Jared Greenberg that will give you live access to crucial moments of each game, and for all you punters out there, NBA Bet Stream, hosted by betting expert Tim Doyle. Partner content will also come from Inside the NBA, FanDuel, DraftKings, Bleacher Report, and more.

The app also promises lifestyle-related content, including kicks, fits, jersey drops, ridealongs, tattoos, and celebrities.

Tap here for the complete list of content highlights.

