At just P2,990 a year, NBA League Pass drops to lowest price ever

WITH TWO weeks to go before the opening tipoff in the 2022-2023 NBA season, the league has announced some good news for Pinoy hoops fans: League Pass is now down to its lowest Philippine price ever.

How much is NBA League Pass now in the Philippines?

The annual fee for the stream-on-demand subscription service is now just P2,990. That's a 36 percent drop from its previous season price of P4,700.

Meanwhile, the monthly fee for NBA League Pass is now only P499, compared to last season's P570.

A league source told SPIN.ph that this was "new pricing" specifically for the NBA's new season.

