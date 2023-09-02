These upcoming Filipino video games prove the ingenuity of local devs

GAMESCOM 2023 gave us a plethora of upcoming video game titles that would us drool in awe.

From Hoyoverse's new title, to Bethesda open world space advanture, there are no shortage of exciting games ahead.

And while Gamescom has been making waves in the international scene, the Philippines also held an event where developers got a chance to showcase their games.

With the Philippine GameDev Expo, local publishers can show their creativity and gaming and here are some upcoming titles from the Philippine gamedev scene that are worth the wait.

Tower of Cards

Most Played Games' Tower of Cards offers a unique twist in the tower defense genre. Instead of the usual setup of defending a lane, Tower of Cards encourages the player to defend all cylinders of the battlefield.

And how will they do it? By setting up a deck of cards, each with unique abilities, from fire attacks, freeze bombs, etc. Fans of deck building card games and tower defenses will surely appreciate the unique setup of this game.

FallenTear: The Ascension

For those who wish to revisit the good old times when Castlevania and other 2D platformers were the main attraction, gamers can try CMD Studios' FallenTear: The Ascencion. With its colorful and modern arstyle, gameplay reminiscent of Nickelodeon's Avatar series, and a vast array of characters, FallenTear could be a magical experience that could potentially mystify the playerbase.

The game's premise is centered on a young boy named Hira, travelling the world of Raoah to find all Fated Bonds and uncover the secrets of his forgotten past.

Verenica

If Tower of Cards is a deck building + tower defense game, Moe Studios' Verenica is a rhythm game mixed with RPG elements.

Players get to control the main character, Verenica, as she collects power ups from the rhythm notes, while avoiding the baddies.

With those power ups, Verenica can unleash a truckload of projectiles and abilities towards her foes.

For newcomers, a very fun tutorial session awaits, as the instructor sings an upbeat song to keep you dancing.

Sinag

If you're fond of fighting games, Ranida Games' Sinag could be a local masterpiece especially with its premise centered on Philippine history and mythology.

From Tikbalangs to White Ladies, to Katipuneros and tribal warriors, Sinag boasts a lot of cultural references that could keep us intrigued.

This isn't the first time that Ranida made a game tackled Philippine history as they once were heavily focused on developing BAYANI - Fighting Game, which is currently live on Steam.

Dysplasia

Ever wonder how a zombie apocalypse would look like under COVID-19? Well Dr. Lester Floyd Zamora, who drew inspiration from the recent pandemic, decided to create a first person horror game, Dysplasia using the latest Unreal Engine 5.

Dr. Zamora is currently a one man game developer as he juggles his time learning more about game development, while fulfilling his duties in the medical field. His backstory could serve as an inspiration to those who are having doubts about venturing into the industry.