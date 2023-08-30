These major gaming titles have hyped the Gamescom experience

AFTER E3 was again canceled indefinitely, gaming fans started worrying about the future of the gaming conventions. Fortunately with Gamescom 2023 in full swing in Cologne, Germany with a slew of announcements to give fans. Here are the best moments and announcements in this year’s edition of Gamescom.

Persona 5 Tactica

Atlus continues to churn out spin-offs of the ever-popular game Persona 5. Despite being released way back in 2016, the game enjoys an immense following until today. With Persona 5 Tactica coming out, we’re getting a new twist as Joker and the crew are in for yet another reunion, and we ain’t complaining.

Persona 5 Tactica changes things up into a grid-based tactical game. Utilize the Phantom Thieves and their different Personas to defeat their foes. A brand-new trailer was released during Gamesom and the game is still slated for November 17, 2023.

Zenless Zone Zero

Hoyoverse continues to bring the gacha genre forward with yet another take with Zenless Zone Zero. Featuring Devil May Cry inspired combat with a more precise focus on dodging and blocking, Zenless Zone Zero promises to be a heck of a time.

Unlike Hoyoverse’s Genshin Impact where there is a focus on the open-world, Zenless Zone Zero features an instance-based stage system to give you more exciting combat encounters. Yet another gameplay trailer was and Zenless Zone Zero’s aesthetic style really comes to life in its combat. No release date for Zenless Zone Zero was confirmed upon writing.

Black Myth Wukong

It’s actually been three years since Black Myth Wukong released its first trailer. The trailer got us hyped with its interesting take on the Journey to the West story. The playable demo at Gamescom featured its stellar combat minus a look at its promised deep leveling up system.

The graphics and combat that was displayed was smooth and felt decisively next gen and Chinese developer Game Science has us terribly excited. The game is slated for a Summer 2024 release and it can't come soon enough.

Lies of P

Gaming fans usually have a high expectation of Souls-like games specially with the recent success of Elden Ring. Lies of P is a Souls-like game but is a loose retelling of the classic tale Pinnochio by Carlo Collodi.

Set in a Belle Epoque-esque city with a variety of machinations and steampunk inspiration, its a fresh take on the genre. As Pinnochio, the players can equip different parts to play the game their way. Lies of P arrives on September 19, 2023 with Day 1 Access on the Xbox Game Pass.

Starfield

As Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years, there’s a lot to be excited for in Starfield which is coming in a little over a week. Bethesda game director and executive producer Todd Howard promises one of the most expansive games in space ever made.

While we’ve seen quite a bit of what Starfield has to offer via its trailers, Howard hypes up so much more that the players have yet to see and should discover for themselves in Bethesda’s keynote presentation at Gamescom 2023. Starfield launches into the stars and on PC and consoles on September 1, 2023.