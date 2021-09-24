As SMC breaks ground on P95B, 19.4km PAREX, Ramon Ang addresses protests

THINGS are moving swiftly for the Pasig River Expressway, the next major infrastructure project coming out of the San Miguel Corporation.

Days after a memorandum of agreement was signed by the government and the conglomerate led by tycoon Ramon S. Ang, a short groundbreaking ceremony, held along the banks of the historic river on September 23, officially kicked off the massive elevated highway project.

In attendance were Ang, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, DoTR Sec. Arthur Tugade, and DPWH Undersecretary for Planning and PPP Service Maria Catalina Cabral.

“I believe this project is bound to be one of the most impactful projects during the time of President Rodrigo Duterte, in terms of integrating the social, economic, and environmental needs of our people,” said Ang in a statement. “I’m very proud that we have this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to provide an inclusive, future-ready solution to traffic, and at the same, restore the Pasig River back to its old glory.”

What you need to know about PAREX

Once completed, the six-lane PAREX will link Radial Road 10 in Manila to C-6 in Taguig.

SMC will also spearhead a P2 billion rehabilitation project for the Pasig River, which the highway will run parallel to.

“This 19.37 km six-lane road will definitely ease traffic in Manila,” said Medialdea. “This was just a dream before, but now it’s becoming a reality. PAREX will be a gateway for the future of urban transport and will address the needs of urban living in today’s environment.”

According to SMC’s plans, the elevated highway will also accommodate a Bus Rapid Transit system, as well as dedicated bike lanes.

Various environmental and historical heritage groups have decried the construction of the PAREX.

Among these was mobility advocacy group Move As One Coalition, which slammed the construction of the PAREX on Earth Day last April. The organization claimed that the highway will make congestion worse, as well contribute to further environmental pollution and make “the revival of the Pasig River impossible.”

Coalition convenor Robert Y. Siy Sr. said that it was emblematic of “outdated car-centric transportation policies of the last century.”

Ang addressed what he called the “misinformation” surrounding the project.

The CEO promised: “From today throughout construction, we will clean up the river. We estimate to remove from three million metric tons of silt and solid waste. And even when we start operating the expressway, we will continue to dredge and clean-up the river because we know that no matter what, garbage will still make their way into the river.

“Though PAREX, we will solve traffic and congestion, provide jobs for thousands of Filipinos, boost productivity, improve people’s daily commutes, address flooding, and save the Pasig River itself. More than that, we can also encourage more people to be active and healthy,” he added.

