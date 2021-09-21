San Miguel Corp.’s PAREX gets go signal from government

THE PASIG River Expressway moves one step closer to completion, as it officially got the green light from the government in an agreement signed today.

“This is another historic moment,” wrote San Miguel Corporation CEO Ramon S. Ang in a statement published on Facebook.

The tycoon, whose SMC also manages the Ginebra Gin Kings, the Magnolio Hotshots, and the San Miguel Beermen, went on: “PAREX will not only decongest traffic, it will greatly improve the way we move around Metro Manila. It will be designed to accommodate motor vehicles, a bus rapid transit system, bicycles, pedestrians, and water ferries.”

What is PAREX, or the Pasig River Expressway?

The Pasig River Expressway is a 19.37-kilomer elevated expressway that will run through the eponymousriver. According to the project description published in the website of the Department of Public Works and Highways, it will be made up of six lanes, and divided into three major segments that will connect Radial Road 10 in Manila to C-6.

It will also utilize a portion of the Skyway Stage 3 — another major SMC infrastructure project that was completed this year.

Aside from the construction, Ang said that he is still fully committed to a P2 billion initiative to clean up the Pasig River.

“PAREX will address not only the present needs of both people and the environment, but also the future needs of generations to come,” he wrote.

