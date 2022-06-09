Pasig offering free bike lessons on Independence Day

INDEPENDENCE can mean a lot of things… like, say, independence from having to commute or take a car or a motorcycle. And with gas prices on the rise, the prospect of using a bicycle to get around is more tempting than ever.

But if you still don’t know how to ride a bike, the City of Pasig is offering free bike lessons on Independence Day. No registration is required — just show up in Emerald Avenue on Sunday, June 12, from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Pasig continues push for alternative mobility

This project continues Pasig’s support for alternative mobility. Lauded (together with San Juan) as the most bike-friendly city in Metro Manila last 2020 during the first-ever Mobility Awards, the city’s transport office has been supporting the bike riding community with a series of events and initiatives, including “People’s Streets” — select thoroughfares which are blocked off from cars every Sunday.

The city last conducted free bike lessons on March 19 and April 23, in partnership with mobility groups Bicycle Friendly Philippines and the Pinay Bike Rider Community. Both orgs will also help facilitate this Sunday’s event.

