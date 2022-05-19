New Legion gaming laptops will come with 3 months of PC Game Pass

LIVING UP to their pedigree, Lenovo’s class of 2022 gaming laptops now come with free games, thanks to a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

Often described as “Netflix, but for gaming,” Xbox PC Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft that allows users to download from an immense library of games. It launched in the Philippines just this month, with a promo price of P49 for just three months.

And now owners of the brand-spanking new batch of Lenovo Legion and IdeaPad Gaming notebooks for 2022 will get three months of Xbox Game Pass with their purchase.

Also included? A lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021, as well as a three-year warranty that includes accidental damage protection. According to a release, this latter covers accidental drops, spills, bumps, and structural failure; damage due to electrical surges; and damage to the integrated LCD screen.

Lenovo calls this comprehensive coverage the “best warranty in the market.”

Lenovo Legion and IdeaPad Gaming laptops for 2022

The 2022 generation of Lenovo gaming laptops all include 12th gen Intel Core processors.

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2022 boasts a refreshed design, with options for a 15.6-inch display or a new 16-incher. Powering it is either an Intel Core i7 or i5, with graphic card options up to an NVidia GeForce RTX 3060. The base model starts at P69,995.

The Lenovo Legion 5i, meanwhile, comes with an all-metal chassis and quieter performance. It can have up to a 15-inch display, a Intel Core i7, and an NVidia GeForce RTX 3060. Its beefier older brother, the Legion 5i Pro, bumps up the display to a 16-inch screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, while packing a GeForce 3070Ti. The 5i starts at P89,995, while the 5i Pro starts at P119,995.

Finally, the top of the line Legion 7i and Slim 7i (its lighter, more svelte version) offer flagship specs and a stunning 16-inch QHD+ display. Hardware-wise, they pack an Intel Core i9, with up to an NVidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti (for the 7) and RTX 3070 (for the Slim). The 7i starts at P179,995, while the Slim 7i starts at P124,995.

