Netflix, but for games: PC Game Pass just P49 for first three months

ONE OF the biggest reasons Microsoft has been on a roll lately is the stupendous growth of its Game Pass service — a Netflix-like experience where you pay a monthly fee, and get to download a very large library of games.

In January, Microsoft reported that the service grew to 25 million subscribers, a number the tech giant gleefully bandied about when it acquired Activision Blizzard for an eye-watering sum of $69 billion.

Now, it’s ready to grow that subscriber base even further, as it opens up Game Pass to users in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

How to get PC Game Pass in the Philippines

In the Philippines, PC Game Pass is being offered for an introductory price of P49 a month for your first three months. Afterwards, the price will go up to P119 a month.

For many, it’s a fair price to pay for a chance to get an eat-all-you-can buffet of PC games, including day-and-date releases of the biggest titles. A selection of the must-play stuff you can download right now? Halo Infinite, Guardians of the Galaxy, Age of Empires IV, and Forza Horizon 5.

To join PC Game Pass, just tap here.

“Our goal is to bring PC Game Pass to more countries where Windows is available to help us reach over 3 billion gamers worldwide," said Jeremy Hinton, Xbox Asia business lead, in a statement.

"We are off to a strong start in Southeast Asia where we saw great demand for PC Game Pass during the preview period. We are listening to the players and are always looking to improve the experience. This includes growing the selection of games across genres and providing better language support.”

